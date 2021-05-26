Gold Futures: Further gains not favoured

Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the second session in a row on Tuesday, this time by around 10.4K contracts, the largest single day drop since May 11 as per flash data from CME Group. Volume, instead, went up by around 260.8K contracts, the largest build since January 8.
Gold now looks to $2,000
Gold prices extended the rally and briefly tested the key $1,900 mark on Tuesday for the first time since early January. Tuesday’s gains were on the back of shrinking open interest, however, opening the door to some correction in the very near-term. The current overbought conditions also support this view. On the upside, the next key hurdle comes in at the $2,000 mark per ounce troy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
