Open interest in gold futures markets shrunk for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by nearly 2.5K contracts according to flash data from CME Group. In the same line, volume extended the downtrend for yet another session and dropped by around 99.3K contracts.
Gold eyes a test of $1,800
Gold prices remain on the defensive and extended the drop to new multi-day lows. Wednesday’s negative price action was amidst diminishing open interest and volume, hinting at the idea that further downside should be limited. Against that, the yearly lows in the $1,800 area per ounce emerges as the next support of relevance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces rejection near 0.7650 as USD tracks yields higher
AUD/USD turns south below 0.7650, as the US dollar picks up bids amid higher Treasury yields The aussie remains underpinned by upbeat Australian trade data and the risk-on market mood. Focus shifts to the US jobs data and key RBA events.
Gold refreshes 13-day low, eyes key support above $1,800
Gold stands on slippery ground, drops for the third day. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA. January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.
Uniswap is on the verge of an 18% upswing to new all-time highs
Uniswap price is breaking out of a bullish consolidation pattern, hinting at new all-time highs. UNI bulls ignore the bearish indications provided by on-chain metrics. FOMO seems to kick in as the token hints at an 18% surge despite the 320% year-to-date gains.
GME fades the rebound as SEC digs into social media fraud
Shares in GameStop (NYSE: GME) returned to the red in the post-market hours to settle in the lower end of Thursday’s trading range near $90. The stock price eroded 3.5% after the closing, as Bloomberg reported that the SEC is hunting for misinformation meant to improperly tilt the market.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.