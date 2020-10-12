Traders reversed two consecutive daily pullbacks and increased their open interest positions by around 11K on Friday, according to flash data from CME Group. In the same line, volume went up by around 45.6K contracts, also following two drops in a row.
Gold now looks to $1,940/oz
Friday’s positive performance in gold prices was amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, further upside is likely in the very near-term, with the immediate target at the 55-day SMA, today around $1,940 per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
