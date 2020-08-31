Open interest in Gold futures markets reversed three consecutive daily pullbacks and rose by nearly 4.3K contracts on Friday, in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, went down markedly by around 139.8K contracts after two builds in a row.

Gold now looks to $2,000 and above

Gold prices rose moderately at the end of last week amidst rising open interest. That said, the ounce troy of the yellow metal is seen extending the upside momentum, at least in the very near-term, with the initial goal at the $2,000 yardstick.