Open interest I Gold futures markets went up for the second session in a row on Thursday, this time by almost 6.5K contracts according to preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume, instead, shrunk for the third straight session, now by around 7.7K contracts.

Gold could retake $1,900 and above

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday and are poised to extend this trend in the very near-term on the back of rising open interest. That said, the ounce troy of the precious metal could target the $1,900 mark and above, where sit the 100-day SMA ($1,904) and the 55-day SMA ($1,909).