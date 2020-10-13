Traders reduced their open interest positions by just 486 contracts at the beginning of the week according to flash data from CME Group. Volume, too, shrunk by 80.7K contracts, extending the erratic performance seen as of late.
Gold remains capped by the $1,940 region
Gold’s negative performance on Monday was on the back of diminishing open interest, hinting at the idea that further retracement is not ruled out although it should remain somewhat contained in the very near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3050 amid mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD keeps the offered tone intact at around 1.3050 after the UK jobs report showed mixed results. The US dollar’s recovery amid the risk-off mood, courtesy of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine trial pause, adds to the weight on the spot.
EUR/USD slips below 1.18 on discouraging vaccine news
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as Johnson and Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trials. Rising virus cases across the Eurozone pose downside risks to the EUR. Key support below 1.1787 may hold of the German data, due at 09:00 GMT, beat estimates.
Gold drops, forming a bull flag on the hourly chart
Gold's hourly chart shows a bull flag, a continuation pattern. A breakout will likely accelerate the broader uptrend. Alternatively, a breakdown would shift risk in favor of a drop to the psychological support of $1,900.
ZEW today and new IMF economic outlook
Today the ZEW figures will give us a first glimpse of what is in store for the German manufacturing sector in October. The rebound has been quite solid so far but with mixed signals in September as industrial production actually declined.
WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00
WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.