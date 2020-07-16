- Gold witnessed a modest pullback on Thursday and snapped three days of winning streak.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the prevalent risk-off mood, sliding US bond yields.
- A modest USD uptick was seen denting demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Gold edged lower through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1805-04 region in the last hour.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on this week's goodish bounce from the $1790 support area, rather met with some fresh supply on Thursday and snapped three consecutive days of winning streak. The latest optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine was seen as one of the key factors undermining demand for the safe-haven commodity.
Gold was further pressured by reports that the US President Donald Trump would not impose further sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for enacting Hong Kong's national security laws. However, a White House National Security Council spokesman said that on Wednesday Trump has not ruled out further sanctions.
Nevertheless, concerns about escalating tensions took its toll on the global risk sentiment. The risk-off mood was reinforced by sliding US bond yields, albeit did little to lend any support the non-yielding yellow metal. Traders took cues from a mildly positive tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to weigh on the dollar-denominated commodity.
It will now be interesting to see if the lack of any strong follow-through buying points to possible bullish exhaustion or the pullback is still seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly Retail Sales, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Unemployment Claims. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1805
|Today Daily Change
|-5.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1810.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1778.81
|Daily SMA50
|1744.48
|Daily SMA100
|1692.99
|Daily SMA200
|1605.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1815.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.16
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1810.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1807.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1803.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1796.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1791.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1816.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1821.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1828.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
