Gold flirts with lows sub-$ 1500 amid a rally in Treasury yields

- Gold bears back in control amid a rebound in the US Treasury yields.
- US-China trade pessimism could cap the downside ahead of Powell’s speech.
Gold holds the lower ground in the mid-European trading, having refreshed daily lows near 1497 levels, mainly driven by a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
Markets are resorting to profit-taking following Friday’s mixed US jobs report-led sell-off in the Treasury yields, as attention now turns towards the US Federal Reserve (Fed) President Powell’s speech, due at 1700 GMT, for any fresh hints on the US interest rates outlook.
US-China trade updates in focus
Despite the latest leg down in the yellow metal, the buyers continue to derive support from the recent US-China trade-negative headlines that weighed negatively on the risk sentiment and put a bid under the safe-havens earlier this Monday. Bloomberg reports that China is likely to offer a limited scope on the trade talks when the US and China trade teams meet this Thursday for high-level talks in Washington.
Further, persisting weakness in the US dollar across its main competitors, in the facing of growing US recession risks, also helps keep the downside cushioned in gold. Looking ahead, the US-China trade developments will likely emerge as the main driver for the traditional safe-haven gold amid a lack of significant macro data this week.
Gold Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1498.77
|Today Daily Change
|-5.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1504.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1500.02
|Daily SMA50
|1500.07
|Daily SMA100
|1433.58
|Daily SMA200
|1365.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1510.92
|Previous Daily Low
|1496.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1519.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1455.5
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1502.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1505.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1497.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1489.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1482.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1511.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1518.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1526.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers lost ground amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading off the lows yet still shy of 1.10. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Gold flirts with lows sub-$ 1500 amid a rally in Treasury yields
Markets are resorting to profit-taking following Friday’s mixed US jobs report-led sell-off in the Treasury yields, as attention now turns towards the US Federal Reserve (Fed) President Powell’s speech, due at 1700 GMT, for any fresh hints on the US interest rates outlook.
Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount
Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.