Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level ahead of Powell’s testimony

  • Gold regains some positive traction on Tuesday amid sustained USD selling.
  • Sliding US bond yields remained supportive amid worsening US-China relations.
  • Optimism over coronavirus vaccine might cap gains ahead of Powell's testimony.

Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.

Following the previous day's sharp pullback from multi-year tops, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The uptick was being supported by sustained US dollar selling bias, though lacked any strong follow-through buying.

The greenback retreated further from three-week tops set last Friday and was pressured by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with concerns over worsening US-China relations extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.

However, encouraging data on coronavirus vaccine trial added to the recent optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world. This, in turn, might undermine the precious metal's perceived safe-haven demand and keep a lid on any strong gains.

Apart from this, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. Powell's comments will be closely scrutinized for clues about the future policy path, which will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1739.59
Today Daily Change 6.65
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1732.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1710.83
Daily SMA50 1655.14
Daily SMA100 1617.65
Daily SMA200 1555.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1765.38
Previous Daily Low 1727.74
Previous Weekly High 1751.8
Previous Weekly Low 1690.05
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1742.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1751
Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1704.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 1756.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1779.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 1793.94

 

 

