Gold flat-lined around $1715 level, downside seems limited amid weaker risk sentiment

- Gold lacked any firm direction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on Thursday.
- The downside remains cushioned amid fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections.
- Trump's comments provided a goodish lift to the USD and kept a lid on any strong move up.
Gold reversed a sudden slide to the $1711 area and spiked to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to make it through the $1720-22 supply zone.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the commodity and led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the mid-European/early North American session on Thursday. The downside remained cushioned amid fears about the second round of coronavirus infections.
Adding to this, fading hopes for a quickly global economic recovery weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which extended some support to the precious metal's safe-haven status, albeit a pickup in the US dollar demand capped the upside.
The greenback caught some aggressive bids after the US President Donald Trump advocated a stronger dollar and said that it will help the economy during the recovery post coronavirus crisis. Commenting on trade relations with China, Trump reiterated that he will not be renegotiating the trade deal.
Meanwhile, a weaker tone around the US Treasury bond yields helped to underpin the non-yielding yellow metal. Bulls, however, are likely to wait for a convincing break through the $1720-22 resistance zone before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
The mentioned barrier marks a one-month-old descending trend-line, which if cleared decisively should assist the commodity to aim back to retest multi-year tops near the $1748 region.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1716.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1716.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1705.31
|Daily SMA50
|1650.73
|Daily SMA100
|1610.76
|Daily SMA200
|1551.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1718.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1699.31
|Previous Weekly High
|1723.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1682.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1711.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1706.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1692.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1723.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1730.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1742.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-week low as Trump supports strong dollar
EUR/USD has extended its falls to the lowest in a week, well below 1.08, after President Trump supported a strong dollar. The primary drive is Fed Chair Powell's rejection of negative rates. US jobless claims rose by 2.981 million, worse than expected.
GBP/USD falls below 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD has dropped to a new five'week low under 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. Ethereum has a wide margin of improvement to catch up with Bitcoin. Technical indicators are warning that today's upward movement may be just a mirage.
Gold flat-lined around $1715 level, downside seems limited amid weaker risk sentiment
Gold reversed a knee-jerk slide to the $1711 area and spiked to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to make it through the $1720-22 supply zone.
WTI sidelined, trades near $26.50 per barrel
The crude oil recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but stay afloat above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Since WTI is in an overall bear trend the above-mentioned level can be difficult to overcome in the medium-term.