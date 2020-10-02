Gold flat-lined above $1900 mark, unaffected by mixed US jobs report

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold remains confined in a range above $1900 mark and moved little on mixed NFP report.
  • The US economy added 661K new jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 7.9%.
  • The prevalent risk-off mood might extend some support and help limit any meaningful slide.

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a range, above the $1900 mark post-NFP.

The precious metal reversed an early dip to the $1890 region and shot to 1-1/2-week tops on the back of reports that the US President Donald Trump was tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19. The unexpected news took its toll on the global risk sentiment and forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

The anti-risk flow was further reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal. The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction. A modest pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors capping gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.

The greenback gains some traction following the release of the latest US monthly jobs report, which showed that the unemployment rate fell more than expected to 7.9% from 8.4% previous. Meanwhile, the headline NFP print missed market expectations and came in 661K. The disappointment, however, was negated by an upward revision of the previous month's reading.

Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson noted that Trump was not incapacitated and was working from his residence. Separately, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported that Trump is showing mild, cold-like symptoms, albeit did little to improve the market sentiment. The risk-off mood should continue to underpin the XAU/USD and help limit any deeper losses.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1903.76
Today Daily Change -2.02
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1905.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1918.4
Daily SMA50 1945.62
Daily SMA100 1852.65
Daily SMA200 1732.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1912.16
Previous Daily Low 1884.72
Previous Weekly High 1955.66
Previous Weekly Low 1848.84
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1895.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 1889.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 1873.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 1862.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1917.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 1928.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 1944.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD struggles with 1.17 after mixed NFP, Trump's coroanvirus news

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. US Non-Farm Payrolls rose by 661,000, below estimates, but the jobless rate dropped to 7.9%. Madrid is going into lockdown eurozone inflation missed estimates.

GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar. US Non-Farm Payrolls are mixed.

Gold flat-lined above $1900 mark, unaffected by mixed US jobs report

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a range, above the $1900 mark post-NFP.

NFP Quick Analysis: Stocks set fall as sub 8% jobless rate lower chances for stimulus

The US gained 661,000 jobs in September, weaker than expected, but the jobless rate fell to 7.9%. Markets are focused on fiscal stimulus and the political headline lowers the chances of a deal. 

WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data

Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday's presidential debate.

