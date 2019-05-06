Gold finds interim resistance near $1340, eyes on US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Gold climbs to multi-month highs on USD weakness.
  • ADP employment change is expected to come in at 180K in May.
  • 10-year US T-bond yield struggles to extend rebound.

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained nearly $50 in the previous four trading days and preserved its momentum to climb to its highest level since February 20 at $1340. With the greenback staging a modest recovery in the last hour, however, the XAU/USD pair erased a small portion of its gains and was seen trading at $1334, adding nearly $10 on a daily basis.

The heavy USD selloff that got triggered earlier this week following some dovish comments from Fed officials, which caused the probability of a Fed rate cut to increase, became the primary driver of the pair's upsurge. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield and major equity indexes in the U.S. staged a decisive rebound yesterday, the USD weakness allowed gold to remain strong despite the risk-on flows. 

Later in the session, the ADP's private sector employment report and the IHS Markit and the ISM's PMI reports for the service sector will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of the data, the DXY is virtually unchanged on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is staying flat on the day, hinting at neutral market sentiment and suggesting that the USD's market valuation could remain as the sole driver of the pair's action in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to consider

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1334.92
Today Daily Change 9.52
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 1325.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1289.55
Daily SMA50 1287.86
Daily SMA100 1297.28
Daily SMA200 1263.42
Levels
Previous Daily High 1329.1
Previous Daily Low 1320.1
Previous Weekly High 1306.9
Previous Weekly Low 1275.1
Previous Monthly High 1306.9
Previous Monthly Low 1266.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1325.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1323.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 1320.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 1315.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 1311.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 1329.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 1333.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 1338.64

 

 

