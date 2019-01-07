Gold eyes the 20-D EMA and a 50% retracement

The price of the yellow metal has faced a battering of long Dollars following the weekend's news and trade cease-fire. This has taken the precious metal off multi-week highs and throws a monkey-wrench in the works for the bulls. Bears can now target the 20-D EMA and then the 50% retracement of the April swing lows to late June swing highs around 1350. First, the 13 July 16 highs around the 382% retracement need to give. This is located at 1375. 1398/00 and 27 June spike low is a likely resistance on an upside correction.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.