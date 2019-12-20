Gold eyes double-digit yearly gains

- Gold is on track to end the year with double-digit gains.
- Fed's dovish actions powered gains in the yellow metal.
Gold looks set to post double-digit yearly gains, having hit six-year highs in September.
The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,478 per Oz, representing a 15 percent gain on a year-to-date basis.
That is the biggest yearly rise since 2010 when prices had rallied by 29.6 percent. Also, the metal had risen by 13.21 percent in 2017.
Gains powered by dovish Fed
Gold has put on a good show this year primarily due to Federal Reserve's actions. The central bank took a dovish u-turn in the first quarter and delivered three rate cuts in the second half.
Also, the central bank has expanded its balance sheet by over $300 billion in the last three months. Expansionary monetary policy usually bodes well for gold, a zero-yielding safe haven.
Also, the US-China trade war and the recession fears added to the bullish tone.
Looking forward
Some experts believe gold will likely have a tough time next year, as the Fed has paused rate cuts and with elections in November, there is a strong incentive for President Trump to de-escalate trade tensions.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1478.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1479.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1468.06
|Daily SMA50
|1477.62
|Daily SMA100
|1491.67
|Daily SMA200
|1413.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1481.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1473.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1486.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1458.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1478.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1476.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1474.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1469.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1466.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1482.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1486.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1491.24
