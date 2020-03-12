Gold extends slide below $1600, drops more than 4%

- A stronger US dollar amid risk aversion weighs on XAU/USD.
- Gold tumbles more than $50 in a few hours.
Gold is falling sharply on Thursday amid risk aversion and a stronger US dollar. The yellow metal is not working today as a safe-haven. Investors rush for liquidity, boosting the greenback. The DXY is up 1.60%, back above 98.00, at the highest level in ten days.
The Dow Jones is near daily lows falling almost 9%. Concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on the economy are driving market crazy. The European Central Bank announced today easing measures and now analyst project the Federal Reserve will have to cut rates to zero.
XAU/USD is falling 4.50% and from the weekly top dropped $150. Price is now testing the $1560 area, and a break lower would expose the February low at $1547; below the next potential support stands at $1535.
More levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1568.84
|Today Daily Change
|-65.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.03
|Today daily open
|1634.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1626.62
|Daily SMA50
|1588.45
|Daily SMA100
|1534.34
|Daily SMA200
|1496.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1671.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1633.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1692.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1575.58
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1647.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1656.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1621.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1608.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1583.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1659.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1684.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1697.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers over 100 pips regains 1.1100
The NY Fed will offer $500B in a a three-month repo operation, bringing some temporal relief to markets. Dollar ease, stocks bounce.
GBP/USD nears 1.2500 as panic rules
Market players can’t find relief on the latest announcement, with the run for safety accelerating as Wall Street crashes into bearish territory. GBP/USD nears 1.2500, trades at it’s lowest in five months.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Even cryptos cannot escape the coronavirus bloodbath
The crypto market has been smashed today with Bitcoin falling over 23%. Now the downside levels on the chart are in focus, with the 138.2% the next major Fib zone.
Gold extends slide below $1600, drops more than 4%
Gold is falling sharply on Thursday amid risk aversion and a stronger US dollar. The yellow metal is not working today as a safe-haven. Investors rush for liquidity, boosting the greenback. The DXY is up 1.60%, back above 98.00, at the highest level in ten days.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.