Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark

- US-China trade war fears continue to benefit Gold safe-haven status.
- Dovish Fed expectations, subdued USD demand remained supportive.
- Seems all set to end the week on a high note near multi-year tops.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Looks to trade, rising Fed rate cut bets
The new US tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese goods announced last week revived fears of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies and benefitted the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status. The global flight to safety helped the commodity to quickly reverse the post-FOMC dip to the $1400 mark and finally breakthrough a near-term trading range earlier this week.
The positive momentum got an additional boost amid speculation that the US Federal Reserve will have to cut rates further if the ongoing US-China trade war worsens further, which tends to underpin demand for the non-yielding yellow metal. However, extremely overbought conditions held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets and led to a range-bound trading action over the past two trading session.
Meanwhile, a negative trading sentiment around global equity markets triggered some renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with the US President Donald Trump’s latest criticism about the Fed’s monetary policy stance kept the US Dollar bulls on the defensive, which might continue to extend some support to the dollar-denominated commodity and help limit any meaningful corrective pullback.
Moving ahead, Friday’s US economic docket – featuring the release of Producer Price Index (PPI) – will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session. Nevertheless, Gold remains on track to record strong gains for the second consecutive week and post its highest weekly close since late-March 2013.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1502.82
|Today Daily Change
|1.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1501.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1436.68
|Daily SMA50
|1398.56
|Daily SMA100
|1343.1
|Daily SMA200
|1308.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1509.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1490.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1455.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1400.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1497.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1502.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1491.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1481.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1472.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1510.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1519.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1529.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2100 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100 as markets await the UK second-quarter GDP which is expected to be flat. Speculation about elections immediately after Brexit weighs.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, just below 106.00 handle
Trade concerns, slowing global growth continues to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD bulls remained on the defensive in the wake of Trump’s criticism on Thursday. Bears are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough mid-105.00s – multi-month lows.
Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Forex Today: Huawei limits weigh on sentiment as Trump wants a weaker dollar, UK GDP and Canadian jobs eyed
The market mood is mixed after the US is moving forward to limit Huawei. Markets are still digesting President Donald Trump's desire to see a weaker dollar. Uncertainty about elections weighs on the pound.