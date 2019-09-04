Gold extends gains and hits fresh six-year highs above $1550

Weaker Dollar and lower US yields continue to drive gold prices higher.

XAU/USD heads for the highest close since April 2013.

Gold rose further during the American session favored by the combination of an improvement in risk sentiment, a weaker US Dollar and also a decline in US yields. The bullish bias was reinforced after the breakout above $1,550/oz.

Gold Keeps shinning

On Tuesday, Gold found resistance below $1,550 and earlier today pulled back to $1,533 from where it rebounded sharply to the upside. To move higher was strong enough to break above the $1,550 barrier. XAU/USD peaked at $1,556 reaching the highest intraday level since April 2013.

Near the end of the session, it is hovering around daily highs, consolidating a $20 rebound from the lows. If it remains able to hold on top of $1,550 it would point to further gains. The next resistance could be seen at $1,560 followed by $1,585.

A slide back below $1,550 would remove some of the bullish pressure. The critical short-term support is located at $1,530: a break lower could expose $1,500.

