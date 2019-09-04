Gold extends gains and hits fresh six-year highs above $1550

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Weaker Dollar and lower US yields continue to drive gold prices higher. 
  • XAU/USD heads for the highest close since April 2013. 

Gold rose further during the American session favored by the combination of an improvement in risk sentiment, a weaker US Dollar and also a decline in US yields. The bullish bias was reinforced after the breakout above $1,550/oz. 

Gold Keeps shinning 

On Tuesday, Gold found resistance below $1,550 and earlier today pulled back to $1,533 from where it rebounded sharply to the upside. To move higher was strong enough to break above the $1,550 barrier. XAU/USD peaked at $1,556 reaching the highest intraday level since April 2013. 

Near the end of the session, it is hovering around daily highs, consolidating a $20 rebound from the lows. If it remains able to hold on top of $1,550 it would point to further gains. The next resistance could be seen at $1,560 followed by $1,585. 

A slide back below $1,550 would remove some of the bullish pressure. The critical short-term support is located at $1,530: a break lower could expose $1,500. 

More Levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1553.38
Today Daily Change 5.65
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 1547.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1516.49
Daily SMA50 1458.86
Daily SMA100 1382.6
Daily SMA200 1335.47
Levels
Previous Daily High 1549.78
Previous Daily Low 1521.74
Previous Weekly High 1554.63
Previous Weekly Low 1517.38
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1539.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1532.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 1529.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1511.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 1501.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 1557.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 1567.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1585.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

