Gold extends consolidation, looks to close week above $1400

- US stocks post small gains in the early trade on Friday.
- US Dollar Index ignores PPI data, stays calm around 97.
- Gold remains on track to close the week higher.
The XAU/USD pair is trading in a relatively tight range on Friday toward the end of a roller coaster week that saw prices fluctuate between $1386 and $1427. As of writing, the pair is up 0.2% on the day near $1407 and remains on track to finish the week modestly higher.
Today's data from the U.S. showed that the core Producer Price Index (PPI) in June remained steady at 2.3% on a yearly basis and came in a tad above the market expectation of 2.2%. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index, which dropped to a weekly low of 96.80 before recovering modestly on the back of upbeat inflation data, ignored the data and continues to move up and down near the 97 handle.
Despite the fact that the greenback is having a tough time finding demand today, the slightly improved market sentiment doesn't allow the pair to push lower. Major equity indexes on Friday started the day in the positive territory and cling to modest gains in the first half of the session while the 10-year Treasury Bond yield stays green to confirm the risk-on mood.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the pair is likely to remain above the $1400 mark.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3045
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3268
|Daily SMA50
|1.3382
|Daily SMA100
|1.3351
|Daily SMA200
|1.3292
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3042
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3038
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3019
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
