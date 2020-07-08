Gold ETFs post seventh straight month of inflows – WGC

According to the latest World Gold Council (WGC) report, gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETF) recorded their seventh consecutive month of positive flows.

“H1 of 2020 closing with a record US$40bn of net inflows.

Gold ETFs added 104 tonnes in June.

Taking global holdings to all-time highs of 3,621t.

To put this strength of demand into context, H1 inflows are also significantly higher than the multi-decade record level of central bank net purchases seen in 2018 and 2019, and could absorb a comparable amount of about 45% of global gold production in H1 2020.

