Gold ends Friday a shave lower on profit taking, but bulls eye July highs

- Gold ends the Wall Street session with a slight pullback into the weekend.
- Profit-taking and a slight bid back in the Dollar held up the bulls.
Gold was subject to the end of the week and Nonfarm Payroll induced profit taking with prices in the yellow metals falling around 0.30% into the close on Wall Street. Gold was trading, on a spot basis, at around $1,441 having travelled between a range of $1,430.45 and $1,449.30.
The yellow metal gave back some ground on Friday, but that is too be expected given the sheer amount of ground its covered since the trade tariff scare that sent prices around $45.00 higher on the day in the prior session. Gold can still attract a bid on risk-off concerns and taking a look around, if copper is anything to go by, encroaching on two-year lows as trade wars intensify, then precious metals can likely continue to draw in investment.
The Dollar plunged from close to the 99 figure highs all the way back to test the resilience of the 98 figure, scoring a low of 98.05. This also enabled gold's futures prices to settle at a more than a six-year high on Friday. December gold climbed $25.10, or 1.8%, to settle at $1,457.50 on Comex and was the highest close for a most traded contract since May 9, 2013.
Indeed, the signs of an intensifying trade war forced US yields and the greenback sharply lower as trader's called the Fed's bluff. Notwithstanding the Fed's messaging, expectations that rates are headed towards zero in the USA grew, with the market pricing in 50bp of rate cuts in 2019.
"While the move in rates appears reasonable, as Powell referenced trade uncertainty as a key driver of future rate cuts, gold could still have room to shine considering its convexity related to its zero-coupon nature and uber-long duration."
Nonfarm Payrolls were solid enough
Nonfarm payrolls matched expectations, coming in at 164k following last month's downwardly revised 193k print. However, they were solid enough and something for everything could be found in the details behind the inline headline.
"The 3-month and 6-month averages slowed to around 140k — still more than sufficient to absorb new entrants into the labor force, but well off the 240k pace in January. Private service sector jobs led the gains with a 133k increase, which were explained by notable increases in education (66k), finance (18k) and professional services (38k). Employment gains in the goods sector rose at half of last month's at 15k, with increases in the manufacturing sector (16k) partly offsetting weakness in construction jobs (4k). Despite ongoing woes in manufacturing sentiment indices and trade uncertainties, the manufacturing sector managed to register its strongest gain since January. Note, however, that the trend in manufacturing growth remains relatively soft amid global uncertainties,"
analysts at TD Securities explained.
Gold levels
Technically, Gold remains in bullish territories above the 20-day moving average and holds above the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges as bulls look to the July swing highs of 1453.95. On a reversion, a 23.6% retracement to the 1435 level comes into play. 1421 marks the confluence of the 20, 50 and 200 daily moving averages.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.