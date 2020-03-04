Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level

- A combination of factors exerted some downward pressure on gold.
- The downside remains cushioned amid a slump in the US bond yields.
- Investors now look forward to the US economic data for a fresh impetus.
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
A combination of factors failed to assist the commodity to build on the previous day's strong positive move, marking the biggest single-day gains since June 2016 recorded in the wake of the Fed's surprise move to cut interest rates by 50bps.
The downside is likely to remain limited
A positive mood around equity markets undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. This coupled with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand turned out to be the key factors exerting some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, a relentless fall in the US Treasury bond yields, dragging the yield on the benchmark US 10-year government bond below the 1.0% handle, or fresh lows, might lend some support to the non-yielding yellow metal and help limit deeper losses.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders again start positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Moving ahead, investors now look forward to the US economic releases for a fresh impetus.
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment. This will be followed by the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, which might produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1635.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1635.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1599.24
|Daily SMA50
|1570.79
|Daily SMA100
|1524.2
|Daily SMA200
|1486.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1649.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1585.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1624.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1609.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1597.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1559.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1533.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1661.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1687.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1726.09
