• Dismal US monthly jobs report exerts some heavy pressure on the USD.
• Investors remain convinced that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates.
• The prevailing risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping gains.
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
The US Dollar tumbled across the board in reaction to the latest disappointment from the US monthly jobs data, coming in to show that the US economy added only 75K new jobs in May and provided a strong boost to the dollar-denominated commodity.
The data reinforced market expectations for an eventual Fed rate cut by the end of this year, which was evident from a free fall in the US Treasury bond yields and further collaborated towards driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
The positive momentum, however, lacked any strong follow-through amid the prevailing risk-on mood, as depicted by bullish trading sentiment around equity markets and which tends to dent the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.
Nevertheless, the commodity still seems poised to end the week with strong gains - also marking its third consecutive week of a positive move, and at current levels, is all set to record the highest weekly close at least since early April.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1342.7
|Today Daily Change
|7.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1335.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1294.6
|Daily SMA50
|1288.67
|Daily SMA100
|1298.12
|Daily SMA200
|1264.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1339.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1327.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1306.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1275.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1335.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1332.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1328.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1321.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1316.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1341.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1346.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1353.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.