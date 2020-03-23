Gold eases back from corrective highs, bulls stepping back in

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • USD dollar slowing up, gold benefitting as the dust starts to settle, if only momentarily. 
  • All eyes turn to Congress and stimulus package. 

The price of precious metals has drawn in a great deal of attention during the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent rout in financial and commodity markets. The global economy is on the brink and investors have been squeezed out of long term positions across various asset classes, forcing them into a flight for cash which has supported the US dollar and seen longs trimmed in gold. 

What we have seen is counter-intuitive to the normal safe haven playbook, but given the circumstances, and casting minds back to the GFC in 2008/09, we saw the same price action and direction of money flow. We could, therefore, expect to see a rise in gold prices when the dust settles following the dash for cash.

We have started to see a reaction on gold to the Federal Reserve's measures as they move to unlimited QE which was announced this morning. These will include authorization for corporate bond purchases and a new financing facility, helping to send gold prices higher as bulls start to resurface and the dollar slows down.  

All down to Congress now

At this juncture, the Fed is at the limit, so we are also waiting on US Congressional leaders to come up with a third stimulus package that could reach $2 trillion and include relief for major industries such as airlines, small businesses that have seen revenues dwindle or disappear, and workers facing layoffs and loss of health coverage. Last night, Congress failed in a procedural vote that went 47-47, which needs 60 votes to fast-track – there are 5 republican senators that are self-isolating and are currently unable to vote but another procedural vote is scheduled for Friday. 

Gold levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1551.58
Today Daily Change 52.52
Today Daily Change % 3.50
Today daily open 1499.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1596.02
Daily SMA50 1582.85
Daily SMA100 1535.3
Daily SMA200 1503.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1516.19
Previous Daily Low 1455.54
Previous Weekly High 1561
Previous Weekly Low 1451.3
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1493.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1478.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 1464.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 1429.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 1403.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 1524.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 1550.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 1585.64

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

