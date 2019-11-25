Gold drops to near 2-week lows, below $1455 level

- Renewed trade optimism continued weighed on the commodity’s safe-haven status.
- Positive US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling bias.
- Bears might now aim towards retesting monthly swing lows, around the $1445 region.
Gold edged lower through the early North-American session on Monday and dropped to near two-week lows, below the $1455 horizontal support in the last hour.
The precious metal extended last week's pullback from the vicinity of the 100-day SMA and lost some additional ground on the first day of a new trading week. Improving global risk sentiment, amid renewed US-China trade optimism, weighed on the commodity's safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors that could be attributed to the downtick for the fourth-consecutive session on Monday.
Weighed down by receding safe-haven demand
In the latest trade-related developments, the US President Donald Trump on Friday said that a deal with China was “potentially very close” and also indicated that he might not sign a bill passed by the Congress that supports Hong Kong. Adding to this, the US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters over the weekend that a “phase one” US-China trade deal still appeared possible by the end of the year.
Fading safe-haven demand was further evident from a modest intraday uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. Meanwhile, positive US bond yields helped the US dollar to stand tall near two-week tops and did little to provide any respite to the dollar-denominated commodity amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
It will now be interesting to see if the commodity is able to find any support at lower levels or the current pullback marks a near-term bearish breakdown, setting the stage for a slide back towards challenging monthly lows support near the $1445 region.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1456
|Today Daily Change
|-6.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1462.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1478.72
|Daily SMA50
|1490.24
|Daily SMA100
|1482.35
|Daily SMA200
|1398.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1473.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1461.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1478.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.54
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1466.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1458.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1454.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1446.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1477.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1481.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
