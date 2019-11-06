Gold drops to 1-week low, around $1320 level and rebounds

- The prevailing risk-on mood continues to dent the commodity’s safe-haven status.
- The USD remained supported by recovering US bond yields and add to the pressure.
- Slight disappointment from the headline US PPI print for May helped limit deeper losses.
Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session and tumbled to fresh one-week lows, around the $1320 region in the last hour, albeit recovered a bit thereafter.
Against the backdrop of the latest encouraging trade-related development, the precious metal added to the previous session's steep declines and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
Investors' appetite for riskier assets got an additional by China's efforts to bolster economic growth and was evident from the prevailing bullish trading sentiment around equity markets, which dampened the precious metal's safe-haven demand.
This coupled with a follow-through rally in the US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar to preserve the overnight recovery gains and further collaborated towards driving flows away from the dollar-denominated commodity.
Investors appeared to have shrugged off a lack of positive rhetoric around the US-China trade talks, with firming expectations that the Fed will be forced to cut interest rates this year also doing little to lend any support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
On the economic data front, Tuesday's softer-than-expected US Produce Price Index (PPI), coming in to show that the headline PPI decelerated to 1.8% yearly rate in May, turned out to be the only factor that helped limit deeper losses, rather rebound from daily lows.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1323
|Today Daily Change
|-4.94
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1327.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1298.66
|Daily SMA50
|1290.39
|Daily SMA100
|1299.08
|Daily SMA200
|1266.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1337.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1325.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1348.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1306.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1329.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1332.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1322.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1317.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1310.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1335.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1342.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1347.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.