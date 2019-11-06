Gold drops to 1-week low, around $1320 level and rebounds

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The prevailing risk-on mood continues to dent the commodity’s safe-haven status.
  • The USD remained supported by recovering US bond yields and add to the pressure.
  • Slight disappointment from the headline US PPI print for May helped limit deeper losses.

Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session and tumbled to fresh one-week lows, around the $1320 region in the last hour, albeit recovered a bit thereafter.

Against the backdrop of the latest encouraging trade-related development, the precious metal added to the previous session's steep declines and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.

Investors' appetite for riskier assets got an additional by China's efforts to bolster economic growth and was evident from the prevailing bullish trading sentiment around equity markets, which dampened the precious metal's safe-haven demand. 

This coupled with a follow-through rally in the US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar to preserve the overnight recovery gains and further collaborated towards driving flows away from the dollar-denominated commodity.

Investors appeared to have shrugged off a lack of positive rhetoric around the US-China trade talks, with firming expectations that the Fed will be forced to cut interest rates this year also doing little to lend any support to the non-yielding yellow metal.

On the economic data front, Tuesday's softer-than-expected US Produce Price Index (PPI), coming in to show that the headline PPI decelerated to 1.8% yearly rate in May, turned out to be the only factor that helped limit deeper losses, rather rebound from daily lows.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1323
Today Daily Change -4.94
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1327.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1298.66
Daily SMA50 1290.39
Daily SMA100 1299.08
Daily SMA200 1266.04
Levels
Previous Daily High 1337.65
Previous Daily Low 1325.21
Previous Weekly High 1348.12
Previous Weekly Low 1306.18
Previous Monthly High 1306.9
Previous Monthly Low 1266.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1329.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1332.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 1322.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1317.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 1310.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 1335.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1342.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 1347.77

 

 

