Gold drops further near $1565 amid risk appetite

- XAU/USD extends retreat from two-week highs.
- DXY off highs consolidates gains above 98.00 ahead of FOMC statement.
Gold prices continued to move lower during the American session and reached a fresh daily low at $1566/oz. It retreated further after it climbed yesterday to $1588, the highest level since January 8.
Wall Street shines, gold falls
XAU/USD filled the weekly opening gap, falling below Friday’s close. The improvement in market sentiment, a stronger US dollar and higher US yields pushed gold further lower.
Data from the US released on Tuesday came in mixed. The Federal Open Market Committee started its two-day meeting. On Wednesday, the central bank will announce its decision and Chairman Powell will hold a press conference. No change in rates is expected. US President Trump criticised the Fed’s policy again.
Technical outlook
The retreat and failure of XAU/USD again above $1580 could point to more losses in the short-term, particularly if it holds under $1572, the 20 simple moving average in four hours chart. The next strong support area is seen near $1560 (uptrend line and key SMA in the 4-hour chart).
A recovery to $1573 would alleviate the bearish pressure from gold but as long as it fails to consolidate above $1580, gains will remain limited.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1571.31
|Today Daily Change
|-11.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|1582.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1554.01
|Daily SMA50
|1506.94
|Daily SMA100
|1499.56
|Daily SMA200
|1445.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1588.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1571.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1575.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1546.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1582.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1578.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1573.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1563.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1556.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1590.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1598.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1607.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
