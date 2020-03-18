Gold drops below $1500, approaches 2020 lows set on Monday

- US Dollar Index gains more than 2% on Wednesday.
- Troy ounce of gold lost more than $80 since Monday.
- Concerns over USD funding shortage continue to dominate financial markets.
The XAU/USD pair failed to build on Tuesday's recovery gains and suffered heavy losses on Wednesday. After touching a daily low of $1,473 earlier in the session, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen trading near $1,485, down nearly 3% on the day. Since the start of the week, the troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $80 after erasing $165 in the previous week. On Monday, the pair touched the lowest level of 2020 at $1,451.
Broad-based USD strength dominates markets
The broad-based USD strength amid heightened worries over USD funding shortage despite the Federal Reserve's measures to inject liquidity into the markets remains as the main theme.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, rose to its highest level since March 2017 at 101.74 to reflect the unabated buying pressure. At the moment, the index seems to have steadied near 101.50, adding 2% on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are down between 8% and 10% on Wednesday but the precious metal seems to be having a difficult time finding demand as a safe-haven. On the other hand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staging a decisive rebound and is up 9% on the day.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1488.73
|Today Daily Change
|-40.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.63
|Today daily open
|1528.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1616.93
|Daily SMA50
|1587.13
|Daily SMA100
|1535.95
|Daily SMA200
|1500.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1554.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1465.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1703.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1504.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1520.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1499.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1478.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1427.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1390.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1566.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1604.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1654.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plummets to 1.1440, lowest since 1985 bounces back
Pound stoppable collapse alongside crazy dollar’s demand, sent cable falling to the lowest since 1985. Sterling punished for Britain's initial "herd immunity" coronavirus policy, with deaths up 50% in one day.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 in wild run to safety
The dollar soars as trading it Wall Street is being halted again, as the coronavirus outbreaks keep growing exponentially in Europe. Recession already among us.
WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel
Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications
President Donald Trump has been criticized for his approach to coronavirus. The president's approval rating is eroding while disapproval is edging higher. Markets may react to Trump's falling chances of being reelected.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.