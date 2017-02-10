Gold drops as US dollar strengthens, treasury yields rise

Gold drops as US dollar strengthens, treasury yields riseBy Omkar Godbole
The uptick in the treasury yields this Monday morning and the resulting strength in the US dollar saw Gold drop 0.30% to $1230.15.
Rejected at weekly 200-MA
The bullish momentum in the yellow metal ran out of steam at $1244 (weekly 200-MA) last week after President Trump talked about tax cuts. The geopolitical risk premium dropped as well after Trump changed tack and agreed to honor ‘One China’ policy.
The resulting risk-on in the markets helped the 10-yr treasury yield recover from 2.32% to 2.43%. This helped the US dollar regain poise. The yield was last seen trading close to two basis points higher on the day around 2.43%, while the Dollar Index was up 0.20% at 100.92 levels.
Gold Technical Levels
A break below $1225 (10-DMA) would expose $1221.30 (Friday’s low) and $1217.60 (100-DMA). On the other hand, breach of 5-DMA at 1233.40 could see prices break above $1237.16 (previous day’s high) and test supply around the recent high of $1244.71.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1W
|Neutral
|Shrinking