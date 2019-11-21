Gold: Doji on D1 questions bulls amid mixed trade sentiment

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold fails to extend the latest recovery as mixed headlines concerning the US-China phase on deal question markets.
  • US House of Representatives’ support for Hong Kong Bill flares up the trade tension.
  • A bearish candlestick formation joins mildly positive catalysts for the US dollar (USD), which in turn can pull the bullion downwards.

Although the United States’ (US) support for Hong Kong protesters favors the broad risk-off momentum, the mixed response from Chinese diplomats and a bearish candlestick formation question Gold buyers around $1,473 during early Thursday.

Following the Senate’s approval for Hong Kong Human Rights Bill, the House of Representatives also marked its assent on the proposal that could activate regular reviews of Hong Kong's special financial status and bar exports of many crowd control munitions to the Hong Kong police. The bill is yet to be signed by US President Donald Trump, who is widely expected to confirm his previous support for the Asian nation to exert additional pressure on China.

Even so, China’s Vice-Premier and Chief trade negotiator Liu He said he is "cautiously optimistic" about reaching a phase one trade deal, as conveyed by Bloomberg. Alternatively, China’s Think Tank keeps the risk-off alive while saying that the Hong Kong issue is definitely a negative factor in the US-China trade talks.

As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields seesaw around 1.73% while S&P 500 Futures stay negative around 3,100.

That said, the recent minute statement concerning the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reiterated its static bias towards the present monetary policy, which in turn failed to impress the USD buyers. However, the greenback has recently been the market’s favorite due to its safe-haven allure.

Moving on, trade/political headlines will keep the driver’s seat while second-tier manufacturing and housing data from the US could offer intermediate moves.

Technical Analysis

Given the pair’s formation of a Doji candlestick on the daily (D1) chart, prices are likely to extend the latest pullback towards a monthly low near $1,445. However, an upside clearance of 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $1,481/82 could propel prices to $1,500.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1472.66
Today Daily Change -0.31
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1472.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1482.74
Daily SMA50 1491.44
Daily SMA100 1481.25
Daily SMA200 1396.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1478.86
Previous Daily Low 1466.12
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1473.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1470.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 1466.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 1459.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 1453.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 1479.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1485.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 1491.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 50% Fib capping upside, bearish hammer on D1

EUR/USD: 50% Fib capping upside, bearish hammer on D1

EUR/USD's recovery rally from recent lows below 1.10 has stalled around the key Fibo level and a pullback could be in the offing. The pair has repeatedly failed to beat 1.1082.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces from 50-DMA on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY bounces from 50-DMA on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Doji on D1 questions bulls amid mixed trade sentiment

Gold: Doji on D1 questions bulls amid mixed trade sentiment

Although the United States’ (US) support for Hong Kong protesters favors the broad risk-off momentum, the mixed response from Chinese diplomats and a bearish candlestick formation question Gold buyers around $1,473 during early Thursday.

Gold News

FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging

FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging

The minutes of the October 29-30 Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed that most likely all eight members who voted in favor of the 0.25% cut thought it was sufficient to keep the expansion intact.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures