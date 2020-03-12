Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark

  • Gold witnessed some aggressive selling for the fourth straight session on Friday.
  • A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor weighing on the metal.

Gold extended its steep intraday decline and tumbled to near two-week lows, below the $1600 round-figure mark in the last hour.

The precious metal witnessed some aggressive selling during the early North-American session and has now retreated nearly 6%, or over $100, from multi-year tops set on the first day of the current trading week.

The downfall marked the fourth consecutive day of steep declines and seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing rout in the global equity markets, which tends to underpin the commodity's perceived safe-haven status.

Investors seemed to liquidate their bullish positions to raise cash and meet margin calls amid the stock market crash. Adding to this, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand further aggravated the bearish pressure around the dollar-denominated commodity.
It will now be interesting to see if the non-yielding yellow metal is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or the current slide marks the end of the recent bullish run, setting the stage for a further near-term corrective slide.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1591.74
Today Daily Change -42.98
Today Daily Change % -2.63
Today daily open 1634.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1626.62
Daily SMA50 1588.45
Daily SMA100 1534.34
Daily SMA200 1496.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1671.36
Previous Daily Low 1633.1
Previous Weekly High 1692.34
Previous Weekly Low 1575.58
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1647.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1656.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 1621.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 1608.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 1583.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1659.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 1684.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 1697.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces QE, EUR/USD tumbing with Lagarde

Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces QE, EUR/USD tumbing with Lagarde

The ECB has just announced its latest decision on monetary policy. Rates unchanged, but will let banks run lower capital ratios due to the coronavirus outbreak, announces additional QE. EUR/USD now nears 1.1100. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2650

GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2650

GBP/USD continues to reach fresh year lows as the greenback keeps strengthening in a risk-averse environment. UK PM Johnson announced an emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Fear rules.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months

Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months

Bitcoin has crashed below $6,000 and trades just below $5,800 at the time of writing, a fall of roughly 20% on the day.

Read more

Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark

Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark

Gold extended its steep intraday decline and tumbled to near two-week lows, below the $1600 round-figure mark in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures