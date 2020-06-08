Gold: Dips mark a good entry point – TDS

As traders liquidate long positions, hopes of inflation and the Fed keeping rates at 0% may mark a good entry point due to the recent dips in gold prices, per TD Securities.
“Speculative participation in gold continues to dwindle as surging risk appetite saps interest from the market, with traders liquidating long positions and adding shorts.”
“Safe-haven flows likely reversed course amid fiery equity markets fueled by unprecedented stimulus liquidity and improving economic sentiment as economies reopen. The extremely bullish May jobs data and 10yr treasury yields nearing 1% likely prompted further liquidations to end the week.”
“If this is indeed the beginning of a V-shaped recovery, this recent dip in gold represents an ideal entry point as it signals the end of deflationary concerns and the beginning of increasing inflation expectations, which along with a Fed keeping rates at 0, keeps real rates suppressed into deeper negative territory.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
