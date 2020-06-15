Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline

- Gold bounces up from an SMA support as stocks drop.
- Fears of the second wave of coronavirus weigh over the risk sentiment.
Gold is looking to eke out gains amid losses in the US stock futures.
The safe-haven yellow metal is currently trading near $1,732 per ounce, representing a 0.14% gain on the day. Prices tested the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1,728 during the early Asian trading hours.
The futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 1.3% decline on the day at press time. Meanwhile, major Asian indices like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi are flashing red. Stocks are feeling the pull of gravity seemingly due to fears of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Bloomberg, Tokyo reported a jump in the number of cases over the weekend, and a market in Beijing was closed due to a fresh outbreak. In addition, more than 20 US states are seeing a pick-up in cases.
The risk aversion will likely worsen if the coronavirus cases across the globe continue to rise during the week ahead. Moreover, a spike in cases would undermine the extreme optimism about a potential V-shaped recovery.
Gold and other safe havens like the Japanese yen could draw stronger bids in case the sell-off in the global stock markets picks up the pace. The yellow metal jumped 2.86% last week, as the US stocks suffered their biggest weekly loss since March on coronavirus fears and the Fed-induced reality check.
Technical levels
-
- R3 1762.28
- R2 1752.69
- R1 1741.63
- PP 1732.04
-
- S1 1720.98
- S2 1711.39
- S3 1700.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound stalls below 0.6850 on dismal Chinese data
AUD/USD eases to 0.6830 region on the downbeat Chinese activity numbers for May, as the recovery falters just below the 0.6850 level. The risk-off action in the Asian equities amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus continues to weigh.
USD/JPY consolidates the drop amid downbeat market mood
USD/JPY consolidates the drop to near the 107.15 region. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak 2.0. Focus shifts to the Chinese data dump for fresh directives.
Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline
Gold is looking to eke out gains amid losses in the US stock futures. The yellow metal bounces up from an SMA support as stocks drop. Prices tested the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1,728 during the early Asian trading hours.
WTI drops over 2.0% amid downbeat trading sentiment in early Asia
WTI fails to hold onto Friday’s recovery moves. The oil benchmark offered a gap-down opening of $36.11 that extended till the intraday low, so far, of $35.60 before bouncing back a bit. The black gold’s initial fall could be attributed to ...
S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify
The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.