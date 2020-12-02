Gold could have charted a strong support at $1,760/65 – Commerzbank

The recent price action in the precious metal hints at the idea that a strong contention area could have emerged around $1,760 per ounce, suggested Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.

“Gold has sold off to, tested and reversed from the 1760/1765.61 May high and 50% retracement. We view the market as having based here, but note that this support is further reinforced by the 1733.26 55 week ma.”

“Rallies will find initial resistance at 1850 (the November low), just to alleviate immediate downside pressure. This guards the 55 day ma at 1910.90 and the mid-September high at 1973.8, for a rally to the 78.6% retracement at 2025 which guards the target band of 2070/2088. This is a combination of Fibonacci extensions and Elliott wave counts.”

“Below the 55 week ma (not favoured) would introduce scope to the 1670.49 June low.”