Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720

- Markets turn risk-positive on Monday on renewed coronavirus optimism.
- US Dollar Index drops below 100 after posting modest gains last week.
- Coming up: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for April.
The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction. As of writing, the pair, which touched a daily low of $1,712.88, was trading at $1,720, down 0.5% on a daily basis.
Global stocks rally on Monday
The slowdown witnessed in the pace of new coronavirus infections and fatalities, especially in Europe, over the weekend allowed risk flows to start dominating financial markets on Monday. Major Asian equity indexes finished the day decisively higher and European stocks surged higher to weigh on the demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.
However, the greenback, which has been capitalizing on flight-to-safety since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, failed to attract investors and helped the pair limit its losses. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.35% on the day to reflect the broad USD weakness.
The only data featured in the US economic docket will be the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey. Nevertheless, market participants are likely to continue to react to changes in risk perception.
Technical levels to watch for
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI heading lower again, trades sub-$14.00 a barrel
WTI is on the back foot again after a bounce from historic lows. Oil remains vulnerable to the downside as a break below 13.16 support should yield further weakness with bears having their eyes set on the 9.87 level on the way down. Resistance can be seen near 15.55 and 18.80 levels.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1720 area, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to recover a part of its early slide to the $1713 area.