Gold continues to move sideways near $1,520 handle

- Mixed market sentiment limits gold's gains on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index breaks above the 98 mark in NA session.
- China vows to counter US tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports.
Despite today's mixed headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute, major equity indexes in the US started the day modestly higher and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulled away from the multi-year lows that it touched earlier in the day. Although the market action today wasn't strong enough to suggest a shift in the risk sentiment, traditional safe-haven gold struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading a little above the $1,520 handle, adding 0.25% on the day.
Trade tensions remain high ahead of September talks
The Chinese finance ministry today voiced its commitment to counter the additional 10% US tariffs on some Chinese imports that are scheduled to go into effect on September 1 and noted that the US decision violated the consensus reached between President Xi and President Trump at the G20 summit back in late June.
However, in a separate statement later in the day, “We hope the US will meet China halfway, and implement the consensus of the two heads of the two countries in Osaka,” China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said to show China's willingness to make a deal.
Meanwhile, today's data from the US showed that retail sales in July increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis in July to come in better than the market expectation of 0.3% and helped the Greenback gather strength. With the US Dollar Index climbing to its highest level in nearly two weeks at 98.24, the pair stayed in its range. At the moment, the index is up 0.23% on the day at 98.18.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1520.48
|Today Daily Change
|4.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1516.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1454.8
|Daily SMA50
|1413.34
|Daily SMA100
|1350.75
|Daily SMA200
|1314.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1524.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1494.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1510.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1436.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1512.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1505.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1499.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1469.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1528.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1541.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1558.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines
The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.
GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region
The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds
Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Retail sales in July rose 0.7% to beat analysts' estimates. US Dollar Index extends gains above 98 in NA session.
Gold continues to move sideways near $1,520 handle
Despite today's mixed headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute, major equity indexes in the US started the day modestly higher and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulled away from the multi-year lows that it touched earlier in the day.
China kicks investors while they're down
Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.