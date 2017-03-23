Gold consolidating near monthly tops, await Trump healthcare vote and Fedspeaks

By Haresh Menghani

Gold paused six consecutive days of winning streak and eased on Thursday, consolidating its recent gains to 3-week peak.

Currently trading around $1247 region, a modest recovery in the US treasury bond yields supported a tepid US Dollar recovery and was seen weighing on dollar-denominated commodities - like gold. Adding to this, signs of some stability returning in the global equity markets further dented the precious metal's safe-haven appeal and collaborated to a mild retracement from Wednesday's monthly tops.

Further, downslide, however, was limited as investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over Trump administration’s promised pro-growth economic policies and ahead of a key vote on bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Thursday.

Risk aversion: Invisible but it isn’t dead - Westpac

Investors on Thursday will also confront speeches from the Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, where a dovish bias would support further gains for the yellow metal. 

Technical levels to watch

From current levels, monthly highs near $1251 area remains immediate resistance, which if cleared decisively should lift the commodity back towards the very important 200-day SMA hurdle near $1260 region. 

On the flip side, a follow through retracement below $1244 level (session low) now seems to find support near $1239-38 region and is closely followed by a strong support near $1234 level. Only a decisive break back below $1234 important support would negate near-term bullish bias.

  TREND INDEX OB/OS INDEX VOLATILY INDEX
15M Bullish Neutral Low
1H Bearish Neutral Low
4H Bullish Overbought High
1D Bullish Oversold Shrinking
1W Bullish Neutral Low

 