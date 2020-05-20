Gold consolidates in a range near $1750 area, FOMC minutes in focus

- Gold edged higher for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- The upbeat market mood, a modest USD uptick capped the upside.
- Investors now await FOMC minutes for some meaningful impetus.
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and was seen oscillating in a range, around the $1750 region through the early part of European trading session.
Reports that the US drugmaker Moderna had provided insufficient data to determine the vaccine’s efficacy casted doubts on a potential vaccine for the deadly virus. This, in turn, forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets and assisted the precious metal to gain some traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
However, a strong rally in the US equity futures, coupled with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand kept a lid on any additional gains for the dollar-denominated commodity. Meanwhile, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields capped any strong USD positive move and extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal, at least for now.
The combination of diverging forces led to a subdued/range-bound trading action, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful intraday movement. Meanwhile, the fact that this week's pullback from multi-year tops attracted some dip-buying, the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bullish trades and supports prospects for additional gains.
Later during the US trading session, the release of the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting might provide a fresh impetus and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities. Heading into Wednesday's key release, the commodity seems more likely to continue with its consolidative price moves and remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment/USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1749.38
|Today Daily Change
|4.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1745.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1713.79
|Daily SMA50
|1656.43
|Daily SMA100
|1619.95
|Daily SMA200
|1556.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1748.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1725.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1734.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1753.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1761.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1775.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
