Gold consolidates in a range below the overnight swing high

- Dismal US data helped Gold to stage a solid bounce on Tuesday.
- Recovering US bond yields/USD kept a lid on any follow-through.
- Traders now eye US ADP report for some short-term opportunities.
Gold quickly reversed an early dip to the $1475-74 region and refreshed session tops in the last hour, albeit remained below the overnight swing high.
The precious metal on Tuesday staged a goodish rebound and rallied nearly 2% from two-month lows following the disappointing release of US ISM manufacturing PMI. The reading marked the worst level since June 2009 and bolstered fears of a US recession, which eventually benefitted traditional safe-haven assets - including Gold.
The overnight bounce lacks follow-through
This coupled with the fact that investors might have started pricing in prospects for yet another interest rate cut by the Fed in October and further underpinned demand for the non-yielding yellow metal. Adding to this, a sharp intraday pullback in the US Dollar provided an additional boost to dollar-denominated commodities - like Gold.
The risk-off mood prevailed through the early European session on Wednesday, albeit some renewed uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD and turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the commodity.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the official US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP. In the meantime, the ADP report might produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1479.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1479.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1503.43
|Daily SMA50
|1495.05
|Daily SMA100
|1427.09
|Daily SMA200
|1361.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1490.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1455.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1535.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1487.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1477.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1459.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1439.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1424.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1494.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1510.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1530.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates recovery amid worries about the US economy
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, holding onto gains as the dollar remains pressured. Weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and disappointing auto sales weigh on the dollar. Odds of a rate cut have risen.
GBP/USD loses ground ahead of Boris Johnson's Brexit speech
GBP/USD is pressured below 1.23 amid elevated volatility due to Brexit uncertainty. PM Johnson is set to deliver a speech detailing his Brexit plan which the EU may reject. Construction PMI missed with 43.3.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
Tuesday’s dismal US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD on Wednesday. Traders look forward to US ADP report for some short-term impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. The yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
Forex Today: Dollar depressed on recession fears, Boris Johnson set to reveal Brexit ultimatum, more NFP hints
Concerns about the health of the US economy continue weighing on the US dollar. US auto sales may have slipped by some 12% after several carmakers reported double-digit drops.