  • Gold edges lower amid a modest rebound in equity markets.
  • Concerns about coronavirus continued lending some support.
  • A subdued USD demand further helped limit the downside.

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous session's bullish gap opening and a subsequent move to three-week tops. A modest rebound in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by signs of stability in the equity markets – turned out to be one of the key factors weighing on the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.

The downside remains cushioned

The market sentiment, however, remained fragile amid concerns heightened anxiety about the economic impact of the outbreak of the virus in China. This was evident from a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal and helped limit deeper losses.

Currently hovering around the $1580 region, the dollar-denominated commodity further benefitted from a subdued US dollar price action ahead of US macro releases. Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which might produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1579.97
Today Daily Change -2.80
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1582.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1554.01
Daily SMA50 1506.94
Daily SMA100 1499.56
Daily SMA200 1445.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1588.64
Previous Daily Low 1571.59
Previous Weekly High 1575.88
Previous Weekly Low 1546.4
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1582.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1578.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1573.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 1556.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1590.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1598.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 1607.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

