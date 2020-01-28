- Gold edges lower amid a modest rebound in equity markets.
- Concerns about coronavirus continued lending some support.
- A subdued USD demand further helped limit the downside.
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous session's bullish gap opening and a subsequent move to three-week tops. A modest rebound in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by signs of stability in the equity markets – turned out to be one of the key factors weighing on the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.
The downside remains cushioned
The market sentiment, however, remained fragile amid concerns heightened anxiety about the economic impact of the outbreak of the virus in China. This was evident from a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal and helped limit deeper losses.
Currently hovering around the $1580 region, the dollar-denominated commodity further benefitted from a subdued US dollar price action ahead of US macro releases. Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which might produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1579.97
|Today Daily Change
|-2.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1582.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1554.01
|Daily SMA50
|1506.94
|Daily SMA100
|1499.56
|Daily SMA200
|1445.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1588.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1571.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1575.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1546.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1582.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1578.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1573.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1563.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1556.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1590.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1598.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1607.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1000, focus on US data
EUR/USD holds steady near 2020 lows of 1.1010, as the bid tone around the US dollar picks up pace amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and likely EU-US trade deal.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, still weaker amid BOE nerves
GBP/USD attempts a bounce from weekly lows of 1.3004 but remains vulnerable amid broad-based US dollar strength, dovish BOE expectations and hard Brexit concerns.
Bitcoin moving on the razor edge
Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed
WTI bears take a breather amid OPEC supply buts extension hopes. Coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on risk, fuel growth concerns. Markets await US weekly API Crude Stock data and virus updates.
USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish
Coronavirus-related fears and upcoming first-tier event keeping investors in cautious mode. US Durable Goods Orders seen posting a tepid advance in December. USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline once below 108.65.