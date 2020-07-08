Gold consolidates above $1800, holds onto gains looking at $1825

- XAU/USD printed a new eight-year high at $1818/oz.
- Metal holds firm onto recent gains, firm above $1800.
The yellow metal rose further and reached the highest level since 2011 at $1818/oz after the beginning of the American session. It then moved off highs, finding support at $1808. As of writing, it is hovering around $1810, up $15 for the day.
XAU/USD is about to post the strongest close since September 2011 as the demand for the metal prevails on a scenario dominated by ultra-easy monetary policy across the world.
On Wednesday, the last leg higher in gold took place amid a decline of the greenback across the board. The US dollar printed fresh lows pushing the DXY back below 96.50. Not even a modest rise in US yields offset gold’s strength, neither helped the dollar.
The rally in gold continues to look firm. On the upside, the next resistance levels might be seen at $1825, followed by $1840. On the flip side, under $1808, the $1797 area is now seen at the immediate support and then $1788.
More levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1813.32
|Today Daily Change
|17.87
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|1795.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1755.84
|Daily SMA50
|1731.64
|Daily SMA100
|1682.32
|Daily SMA200
|1596.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1773.66
|Previous Weekly High
|1789.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1757.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1788.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1782.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1780.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1765.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1756.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1804.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1812.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1827.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation
Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support
USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain
Gold bulls are taking a breather, having pushed prices to nine-year highs on Wednesday. Weekly gain looks likely on coronavirus concerns and US-China tensions. A key technical indicator is reporting overbought conditions for first since February.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.
Look East for market direction
When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.