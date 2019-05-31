Gold comes within touching distance of critical $1300 handle

- Precious metal capitalizes on risk aversion.
- Wall Street looks to open sharply lower.
- US Dollar Index float above 98 ahead of critical data.
The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Friday and rose to its highest level in more than two weeks at $1299.30 with the precious metal finding demand as a safe-haven in the risk-off environment. As of writing, the pair was consolidating its daily gains a little above $1296, adding nearly $8 on a daily basis.
U.S. President Trump's decision to start imposing tariffs on Mexican imports starting June 10 and reports of China's Commerce Ministry preparing a list of "foreign entities that conduct straggling efforts on Chinese companies" including U.S. tech-giants such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft caused geopolitical tensions to escalate and forced investors to contiğnue to move away from risk-sensitive assets.
Reflecting the intense flight-to-safety, the 10-year U.S. T-bond yield lost more than 3% on Friday and major global equity indexes suffered heavy losses. With the S&P 500 Futures erasing more than 1% today, Wall Street looks to open the day deep in the negative territory, which could help the pair continue to push higher ahead of the weekend.
In the second half of the day, markets will also be paying close attention to the inflation data from the U.S. The US Dollar Index, which rose to its highest level in a week at 98.28, was last seen down 0.1% on the day at 98.08.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1296.66
|Today Daily Change
|7.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|1288.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1283.99
|Daily SMA50
|1287.64
|Daily SMA100
|1296.39
|Daily SMA200
|1261.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1292.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1275.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1297.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1269.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1310.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|1265.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1286.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1281.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1278.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1267.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1260.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1295.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1303.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1313.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts.
USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies
Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.