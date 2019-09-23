Gold clings to small gains above $1,515 following Friday's decisive rebound

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Risk-off mood helps the precious metal preserve last week's gains.
  • European equity indexes post heavy losses, 10-year US T-bond yield loses more than 2%.
  • US Dollar Index gains traction on Monday, rises to fresh 11-day highs.

After spending the majority of the previous week moving sideways near the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair gained traction on Friday and resurfacing concerns over the US and China failing to reach a trade agreement and closed the week with small gains near $1,516. With the market sentiment remaining sour on Monday, the pair inched higher to $1,521 earlier today and was last seen trading at $1,518, adding 0.1% on the day.

The disappointing from the euro area today revived worries over a protracted economic slowdown and caused the market sentiment to turn sour. Additionally, European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier today said that the UK's proposals on the Irish border were unacceptable and said that there was no basis for reaching a deal to further weigh on the sentiment.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south to confirm the dismal mood and is losing more than 2% today while major European equity indexes are suffering heavy losses.

Eyes on US PMI data

On the other hand, the selling pressure surrounding the EUR and the GBP allowed the Greenback to gather strength to cap the pair's gains for the time being. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.23% on the day at 98.70. Later in the session, the IHS Markit's preliminary September PMI data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1518.76
Today Daily Change 1.79
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1516.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1514.59
Daily SMA50 1484.04
Daily SMA100 1412.13
Daily SMA200 1353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1517.15
Previous Daily Low 1498
Previous Weekly High 1517.15
Previous Weekly Low 1484.56
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1509.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1505.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 1504.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 1491.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 1485.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1523.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1529.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 1542.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

