Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750 as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Gold struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday.
  • Risk-on atmosphere makes it difficult for gold to find demand.
  • Persistent USD weakness helps XAU/USD limit its losses.

The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at $1,749.

The risk rally that dominated the financial markets at the start of the week gathered momentum on Wednesday after taking a break on Tuesday. Wall Street's main indexes opened the day in the positive territory and continued to push higher to reflect the risk-on atmosphere. At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both gaining around 1.5% on a daily basis.

Eyes on FOMC Minutes

Meanwhile, investors seem more interested in risk-sensitive currencies such as the antipodeans rather than the greenback. In fact, the US Dollar Index, which closed the last two trading days in the red, fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks at 99 and was last seen losing 0.44% at 99.14. The selling pressure surrounding the greenback helps the pair limit its losses in the second half of the day. 

At the top of the hour, the FOMC will release the accounts of its April 28-29 meeting. The statement is not expected to reveal any fresh clues regarding the Fed's policy outlook and the pair is unlikely to show a significant reaction.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1749.59
Today Daily Change 4.56
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1745.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1713.79
Daily SMA50 1656.43
Daily SMA100 1619.95
Daily SMA200 1556.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1748.01
Previous Daily Low 1725.96
Previous Weekly High 1751.8
Previous Weekly Low 1690.05
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1739.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1734.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 1731.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 1717.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 1709.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 1753.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 1761.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 1775.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds on to gains near 1.1000 after FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD holds on to gains near 1.1000 after FOMC Minutes

As expected, the Minutes of the latest FOMC Minutes passed unnoticed in terms of price action. The document confirmed its highly unlikely policymakers would implement negative rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from highs as Bailey opens door to negative rates

GBP/USD retreats from highs as Bailey opens door to negative rates

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250 but off the highs, as BOE Governor Bailey said negative rates are "under active review." The dollar is under pressure amid an upbeat market mood. 

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins

Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins

The price of BTC/USD crashed around USD 472 as a rumor circulated that the infamous Satoshi Nakamoto moved some coins. Around 50 Bitcoin that were mined in the first month of Bitcoin's existence has been moved...

Read more

Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750

Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750

The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold News

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures