Gold clings to modest gains around $1890 area, lacks follow-through

- Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid softer USD.
- The prevalent risk-on mood kept a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven metal.
Gold traded with a positive bias through the first half of the trading action on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the $1900 mark.
The precious metal added to the previous day's modest recovery gains from over one-week lows, around the $1873 region and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to underpin the dollar-denominated commodity.
Apart from this, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal. However, the prevalent risk-on environment – as depicted by a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets – dented demand for safe-haven assets and capped the upside for the XAU/USD.
Renewed optimism over more US fiscal stimulus boosted investors' confidence and lifted the global risk sentiment. Hopes for additional stimulus revived on Wednesday after the US President Donald Trump said that he was ready for gradual spending measures, including support for individuals, small businesses and airlines.
Meanwhile, the lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move back above the $1900 before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims from the US. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which along with the broader market risk sentiment will influence the XAU/USD and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1890.97
|Today Daily Change
|3.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1887.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1910.14
|Daily SMA50
|1941.67
|Daily SMA100
|1858.72
|Daily SMA200
|1740.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1898.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1873.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1917.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1888.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1874.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1861.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1849.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1899.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1911.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1924.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.