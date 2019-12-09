Gold clings to modest gains above $1460 level, lacks follow-through

- Gold gains some traction amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty.
- Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive.
- The uptick is likely to remain capped ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Gold edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of Friday's post-NFP slide to multi-day lows.
The latest US monthly jobs report surpassed most optimistic estimates, which provided a goodish intraday lift to the US dollar and eventually prompted some aggressive selling around the dollar-denominated commodity.
Focus on trade, FOMC
However, persistent uncertainty over a potential phase one trade deal between the world's two largest economies extended some support to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status and helped gain some traction on Monday.
It is worth mentioning that top White House Economic Adviser, Larry Kudlow confirmed on Friday that the December 15 deadline to impose new tariffs on around $156 billion worth Chinese products remains in place.
Kudlow also said that the US President Donald Trump is pleased with the progress in trade negotiations, which added to a flurry of recent conflicting trade signals and kept a lid on the optimism and weighed on investors' sentiment.
Adding to this, a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive, further provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal, albeit the uptick seemed to lack any bullish conviction.
Moreover, investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the upcoming event risk, the latest FOMC monetary policy update, which might further contribute towards capping any runaway rally.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1462.8
|Today Daily Change
|2.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1460.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.22
|Daily SMA50
|1481.73
|Daily SMA100
|1487.3
|Daily SMA200
|1405.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1477.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1458.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1465.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1470.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1454.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1447.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1435.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1472.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1490.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
