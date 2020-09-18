Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1950 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold regained positive traction and recovered a major part of the overnight losses.
  • Sustained USD selling extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
  • A caution mood around the equity markets further benefitted the safe-haven metal.

Gold traded with a positive bias through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of the daily range, just above the $1950 level. A combination of supporting factors assisted the previous metal to regain positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recover a major part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows.

The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC short-covering bounce, instead met with some fresh supply following Thursday's mostly disappointing US macro data. The USD remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Friday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that underpinned the dollar-denominated commodity.

This comes amid concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections and fading optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. Adding to this, a softer risk sentiment – as depicted by the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets – benefitted traditional safe-haven assets and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the precious metal.

Despite the positive move, the commodity remains well within a familiar trading range held over the past one week or so. Moreover, the yellow metal has been struggling to break through a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September, scheduled later during the early North American session. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1953.9
Today Daily Change 10.02
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 1943.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1944.86
Daily SMA50 1932.04
Daily SMA100 1833.98
Daily SMA200 1712.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1961.04
Previous Daily Low 1932.88
Previous Weekly High 1966.54
Previous Weekly Low 1906.62
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1943.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1950.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 1930.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 1917.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 1902.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 1958.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 1974.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 1987.15

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

