Gold climbs to three-day tops, $1900 mark back in sight

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday.
  • A subdued USD demand, the US political uncertainty provided a minor lift to the commodity.
  • Indications of a strong opening in the US equity markets might keep a lid on any further gains.

Gold maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and shot to three-day tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move to reclaim the $1900 mark.

The US dollar struggled to preserve its early gains, instead witnessed a modest pullback from one-month tops, which, in turn, extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Adding to this, growing wariness about the actual outcome of the US presidential election prompted traders to hedge their bets and provided an additional boost to the safe-haven commodity.

However, a strong rebound in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by indications of a strong opening in the US equity markets – undermined the demand for the safe-haven precious metal. This might act as the only negative factor capping the upside for the XAU/USD. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.

From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD was last seen hovering near the 100-day SMA support breakpoint, around the $1892-93 region. Any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the $1903-05 congestion zone, further warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.

That said, the downside is likely to remain cushioned ahead of Tuesday's US election. The outcome is likely to infuse volatility in the global financial markets and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. In the meantime, Monday's release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1888.49
Today Daily Change 9.51
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1878.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1900.09
Daily SMA50 1915.66
Daily SMA100 1889.63
Daily SMA200 1770.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1889.86
Previous Daily Low 1864.44
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1880.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1874.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 1865.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1852.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 1840.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 1891.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 1903.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 1916.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

