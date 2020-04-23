Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, lacks follow-through amid stronger USD

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold reversed an early dip and turned positive for the second straight session on Thursday.
  • Dismal Eurozone PMIs dented the market mood and revived the metal’s safe-haven demand.
  • Sustained USD buying seemed to cap any further gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.

Gold edged higher during the early European session and refreshed weekly tops, around the $1720 region in the last hour.

Following an early dip to the $1707 region, the precious metal regained some positive traction and turned higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The commodity remained supported by expectations that the world economy will remain weak, even after the lockdowns are eased.

Meanwhile, the market concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic were further fueled by dismal PMI print data from France and Germany. The ugly data largely negated the latest optimism over the passage of another $484 billion economic package by the US Senate.

This was evident from a turnaround in the global risk sentiment and provided a goodish lift to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven demand. However, sustained US dollar buying might turn out to be the only factor capping any strong gains for the dollar-denominated commodity, at least for now.

The USD might continue to benefit from its status as the global reserve currency amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying around the commodity before positioning for any further positive move.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of flash Manufacturing PMI and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which coupled with the broader market risk sentiment might provide some trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1717.44
Today Daily Change 3.24
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1714.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1659.37
Daily SMA50 1621.51
Daily SMA100 1575.95
Daily SMA200 1531.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1718.74
Previous Daily Low 1680.24
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1704.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1694.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1690.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 1665.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 1651.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1728.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1742.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 1767.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

