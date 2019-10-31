Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level

- Weaker USD/sliding US bond yields helped build on the overnight bounce.
- US-China trade pessimism further benefitted the metal’s safe-haven status.
Gold edged higher through the early North-American session on Thursday and climbed to fresh weekly tops, just above the $1510 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors helped the precious metal to gain some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday and build on the overnight post-FOMC rebound from over one-week lows.
Weaker USD/risk-off mood supportive
The US Dollar remained depressed in the wake of less hawkish FOMC statement on Wednesday and continued underpinning demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. This coupled with a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade, as depicted by a weaker trading sentiment around equity markets, provided an additional boost to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.
The global risk sentiment took a knock on Thursday in reaction to a Bloomberg report, suggesting China is casting doubts over a long-term trade deal with the US. The global flight to safety triggered a fresh leg of a freefall in the US Treasury bond yields, which further dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the Greenback and collaborated towards driving flows toward the non-yielding yellow metal.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to maintain their dominant position or the positive momentum once again fizzles out near the $1516-18 supply zone as market participants start repositioning for Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1511.5
|Today Daily Change
|15.90
|Today Daily Change %
|1.06
|Today daily open
|1495.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1494.6
|Daily SMA50
|1504.4
|Daily SMA100
|1467.65
|Daily SMA200
|1383.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1496.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1481.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1490.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1487.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1485.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1475.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1470.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1501.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1506.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1516.66
