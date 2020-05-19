Gold climbs back above $1735 level, closer to session tops

- A combination of factors assisted the precious metal to regain some traction on Tuesday.
- The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the safe-haven metal.
- Investors look forward to testimony from Powell, Mnuchin for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1726-25 region and now seemed to head back towards the top end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen trading with modest daily gains, just above the $1735 level.
Following the previous day's sharp intraday pullback from fresh multi-year tops, the commodity managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The uptick was supported by worsening US-China relations, growing fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections and some follow-through US dollar weakness, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, the optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world and encouraging data on COVID-19 vaccine trial remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment. The upbeat market mood seemed to be the only factor capping gains for the safe-haven precious metal. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost after the US drugmaker Moderna announced positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial for its coronavirus vaccine on Monday.
The negative factor, to a larger extent, was negated by expectations for additional stimulus by major central banks. Hence, Tuesday's key focus will be on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's congressional testimony. The comments will provide clues about any fresh monetary/fiscal measures to combat COVID-19's economic impact and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might play a key role in influencing the commodity's momentum. Later during the early North American session, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1736.64
|Today Daily Change
|3.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1732.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1710.83
|Daily SMA50
|1655.14
|Daily SMA100
|1617.65
|Daily SMA200
|1555.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1765.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1727.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1742.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1704.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1756.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1779.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1793.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid an upbeat market mood, better ZEW figure
EUR/USD has hit new two-week highs around 1.0950, amid an upbeat market mood, driven by hopes for an EU fund and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 51 points. Fed Chair Powell's testimony is eyed.
GBP/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood, job figures
GBP/USD is extending its gains well above 1.22 amid an upbeat market mood, driven mostly by hopes for a vaccine and support from the Fed. Jobless claims leaped by 856.5K in April, worse than expected. The UK is planning to lower tariffs.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play
Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.
Gold climbs back above $1735 level, closer to session tops
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1726-25 region and now seemed to head back towards the top end of its daily trading range.
US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested
DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.