Gold climbs back above $1735 level, closer to session tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors assisted the precious metal to regain some traction on Tuesday.
  • The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the safe-haven metal.
  • Investors look forward to testimony from Powell, Mnuchin for a fresh directional impetus.

Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1726-25 region and now seemed to head back towards the top end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen trading with modest daily gains, just above the $1735 level.

Following the previous day's sharp intraday pullback from fresh multi-year tops, the commodity managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The uptick was supported by worsening US-China relations, growing fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections and some follow-through US dollar weakness, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity.

However, the optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world and encouraging data on COVID-19 vaccine trial remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment. The upbeat market mood seemed to be the only factor capping gains for the safe-haven precious metal. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost after the US drugmaker Moderna announced positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial for its coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

The negative factor, to a larger extent, was negated by expectations for additional stimulus by major central banks. Hence, Tuesday's key focus will be on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's congressional testimony. The comments will provide clues about any fresh monetary/fiscal measures to combat COVID-19's economic impact and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.

In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might play a key role in influencing the commodity's momentum. Later during the early North American session, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1736.64
Today Daily Change 3.70
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1732.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1710.83
Daily SMA50 1655.14
Daily SMA100 1617.65
Daily SMA200 1555.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1765.38
Previous Daily Low 1727.74
Previous Weekly High 1751.8
Previous Weekly Low 1690.05
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1742.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1751
Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1704.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 1756.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1779.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 1793.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Gold climbs back above $1735 level, closer to session tops

